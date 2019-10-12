Press should be more critical

Re: McArdle’s article in Laramie Boomerang, Oct. 10

The Wyoming press seems to print uncritically flattering reports of Sen. Barrasso, like the article by The Sheridan Press reporter Daniel McArdle that appeared in the Laramie Boomerang Oct. 10. The front page reported his committee’s infrastructure act, leading into p. 3 to condemn Democrats for impeachment efforts and actions to protect our nation from presidential abuses of power, as well comments on foreign issues, given at face value with no critical evaluation, follow-up or context. Not the objective, in-depth (any depth) reporting one might desire and that the public deserves.

Barrasso complained Democrats hold up bills due to impeachment. He apparently did not mention, nor reporters ask, about the many bills passed in the House that McConnell will not even bring to the floor of the Senate. Remember when Republicans refused to give a Supreme Court nominee even one hearing — “too close to the election,” yet McConnell now says he’d confirm a Trump appointee close to next one, politicizing the judiciary, acting unethically and now hypocritically?

Barrasso “singled out presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren” for introducing a bill including the term “impeachment.” He apparently failed to address the subject of that or similar bills. The article did indicate Warren’s bill concerned emoluments, calling for sitting presidents to divest of holdings that could cause conflicts of interests (failing to specify conflicts between national interests and president’s personal financial interests which might compromise his actions regarding national security and interests).

“Asked whether he considered it appropriate for the executive branch to withhold congressionally appropriated foreign aid from Ukraine,” Barrasso completely evaded the question, and apparently was not called for doing so. Was he asked about the memo of the phone call, the fact it corroborated the whistle-blowers allegations or Trump’s and Giuliani’s own corroboration of those charges? He didn’t address Trump publicly asking Ukraine and China to intervene to harm a political rival.

Barrasso apparently wasn’t asked about the role of Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (in which Iran kept its side of the bargain) in fomenting it current actions.

Perhaps the Wyoming press will show higher standards for objectivity, fairness, context and completeness in future.

Carol Smith

Laramie

Facts embarrassing to liberal alarmists

Re: Climate change

It’s sort of like having an uncle who was hung for being a notorious horse thief to admit being affiliated with the Democratic Party.

People I know who admit to that connection are quick to disavow the more radical and downright kooky entities that take shelter under that umbrella.

There still remain some mossbacks who claim to be Democrats who identify with the party as it used to be under JFK, which is admirable because they still believe that given more time, money and compassion for the “disenfranchised” that this country can afford to smother any social ills with dollar bills.

Then there are those who blindly refuse to recognize the greatness that is the envy of the rest of the world.

Case in point: JoBeth Hamon was sworn in as an Oklahoma City councilwoman using a copy of Marxist Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States” rather than a Bible.

Alexandra Ortiz-Cortez’s recent town hall meeting must have been a real embarrassment when one of her supporters stood up and warned the audience that the “end was near.” Two months to be exact. This person was deadly serious when she said that were just too many people and we must immediately begin eating our babies. The issue, of course was “human caused climate change.”

Climate change, the religion-du-jour for the Left has taken on the aspects of a cult following.

World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas of Finland recently blasted the climate alarmists as ignoring good solid science by behaving like religious zealots in a fever of blind obedience in a “crusade” to attack “deniers” with everything in their arsenal.

FYI: WMO is one of the founding organizations of IPCC, which is also becoming alarmed at the harm the extremists are doing to credible science with their blitz of alarmist disinformation.

For those interested in getting pure scientific facts rather than agenda driven propaganda, access Principia-Scientific International.

Climate change a cyclical phenomenon stretching back millions of years. It affects plant growth, food for herbivores, which, in turn are food for carnivores. Studies of carnivore teeth show that less prey and more carnivore’s leads to the extinction of both.

Mike Kuzara

Sheridan