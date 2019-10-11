SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 1:49 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 1:51 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, Amanda Lane, 1:14 a.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Medical, Whitney Way, 3:12 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:58 p.m.
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 7:26 p.m.
• Medical, Martin Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 4:41 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 5:55 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:24 a.m.
• Runaway, Gladstone Street, 7:29 a.m.
• Animal found, West Seymour Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain View Drive, 8:34 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Sixth Street, 8:43 a.m.
• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 6:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Fraud, Mydland Road, 9:58 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Warrant service, West Loucks Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Crook Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 12:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 10th Street, 3 p.m.
• Public intoxication, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Smith Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Sixth Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 7:17 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 7:34 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Fourth Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
• Theft cold, Bellevue Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Fraud, Paradise Drive, 1:09 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile post 15.8, 4:31 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 4:43 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 6:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Gabriel Beasley, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James Dunder, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Drew T. Kelly, 40, Sheridan, breach of peace, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Natasha C. Miller, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Stormy A. Redman, 32, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Gregory S. Schell, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 69
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3