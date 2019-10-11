SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 1:49 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 1:51 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 11:28 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Amanda Lane, 1:14 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Medical, Whitney Way, 3:12 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:58 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 7:26 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 11:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 4:41 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Brundage Street, 5:55 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:24 a.m.

• Runaway, Gladstone Street, 7:29 a.m.

• Animal found, West Seymour Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Mountain View Drive, 8:34 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Sixth Street, 8:43 a.m.

• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 6:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 9:40 a.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 9:58 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Loucks Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Crook Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 10:27 a.m.

• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 12:03 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 10th Street, 3 p.m.

• Public intoxication, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Smith Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Sixth Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 7:05 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 7:17 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Fourth Avenue, 7:59 p.m.

• Theft cold, Bellevue Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Fraud, Paradise Drive, 1:09 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile post 15.8, 4:31 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 4:43 p.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 6:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Gabriel Beasley, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James Dunder, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Drew T. Kelly, 40, Sheridan, breach of peace, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Natasha C. Miller, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Stormy A. Redman, 32, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Gregory S. Schell, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 3