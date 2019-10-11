SHERIDAN — Tickets to the Dec. 10 celebration of the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming sold out less than 12 hours after they were released Thursday afternoon.

The event, which will be presented by The Sheridan Press and hosted by The Brinton Museum, will center around the northern Wyoming premiere of “State of Equality.” This WyomingPBS documentary will explore how the territory passed the first law in United States history recognizing women’s right to vote and hold office on Dec. 10, 1869.

“Colorful frontier characters, a volatile mix of motives and the caprice of history drive this story of a neglected chapter in America’s past,” promises WyomingPBS. The documentary will be simulcast with the public screening in Cheyenne, the location of the historic suffrage law.

The celebration will also feature a living history exhibit by local drama students and a panel of regional experts, who will discuss the past, present and future of women in the state. Guests of honor will include several of the women featured in The Press’ “Year of Wyoming Women,” which profiled inspiring women from across the state, and the writer behind the series, Carrie Haderlie.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be offered alongside a cash bar throughout the evening.

This event is free and open to all, courtesy of Jacomien Mars. To be placed on the waitlist for complimentary tickets, email headlines@thesheridanpress.com.