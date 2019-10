SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation is hosting its annual cancer awareness event, The Link — Partners in Pink Oct. 19.

Participants may choose between a 1.5-mile walk, 5k run or walk and 10k run. The entry fee is $40 through Oct. 11 and $50 beginning Oct. 12.

Proceeds from the event will support patient access to all types of cancer screening and early detection services at SMH and the Welch Cancer Center.

Register online at sheridanhospital.org, or call 307-673-2418.