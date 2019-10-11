SHERIDAN — Community members have been busy preparing for “Catch Me if You Can: The Musical,” the 2019 fundraising gala for the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The gala will be Oct. 19, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $110 and include food and drink at Frackelton’s, access to silent and live auctions in the black box and the performance of the musical on the main stage of the WYO. All proceeds support the nonprofit theater’s operating expenses for the 2019-2020 season.

Based on the hit film and the true story, “Catch Me if You Can: The Musical” follows Frank Abignale, Jr. who runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Abignale successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. Until, of course, FBI agent Carl Hanratty discovers Abignale’s lies and chases him across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

The WYO production will feature local actors, singers, dancers, musicians, stagehands and more, all who have volunteered their time to support the theater.

In addition to the Oct. 19 gala, there will be four encore performances the following week, Oct. 24-27.

Learn more and purchase tickets at wyotheater.com.