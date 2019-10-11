SHERIDAN — The Bureau of Land Management is bringing back “The Every Kid Outdoors Program,” giving fourth-grade students a free annual pass to more than 2,000 other federal recreation areas for a year, along with their families, friends and classmates.

The program encourages students to explore, learn and recreate in spectacular settings, according to a BLM press release, including national parks, wildlife refuges, marine sanctuaries and forests.

“There is so much to discover on public lands,” said Acting BLM Wyoming State Director Duane Spencer. “Visits on class trips or family vacations to experience our wide open landscapes and historic treasures will provide lifelong memories.”

To obtain the free pass, fourth-graders should visit the Every Kid Outdoors website, participate in a short educational activity and download a voucher. The voucher may be exchanged for a plastic keepsake pass at participating federal lands and is valid throughout the school year, between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2020.

The pass grants free entry for fourth-graders, all children under 16 in the group and up to three accompanying adults — or an entire car for drive-in parks — to most federally managed lands and waters. The pass does not cover expanded amenity fees, such as camping or boat rides.

The Every Kid Outdoors Program, which was established by Congress in 2019, is an interagency collaboration between the BLM, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and U.S. Forest Service. For more information, visit everykidoutdoors.gov.