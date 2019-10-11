GILLETTE — On Jan. 9 this year, Jackie Franco was married to Christopher Franco. That’s 1/9/19.

Ten days later, on Jan. 19 — 1/19/19 — she found out she was pregnant.

Fast forward exactly nine months and Vedda Rose Franco was born at 9:19 a.m. Sept. 19, 2019, weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce. She was 19.19 inches long.

The couple expected to be induced that day but arrived at the hospital at midnight when Jackie started having contractions.

Labor continued through the morning until she felt the urge to push at 8:30 a.m. but the doctor was still in surgery at the time. He finally arrived in the room at 9:13 a.m. saying she needed to wait to push.

“He came in at 9:13 (and) said we had 6 minutes to push and get her out. I was like, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘To have a baby at 9:19,’” Jackie said.

That’s not what a mother wants to hear in the middle of labor, but Jackie waited and four big pushes later, Vedda was born.

At the time, it was just neat to be able to note that her birth day was 9/19/19 at 9:19 a.m. But when her length also happened to reflect the number 19, everyone was a little shocked.

Many people who study numerology refer to the number 19 as both a starter and a finisher.

The number appears in the Bible several times.

By Ashley Detrick

Gillette News Record Via Wyoming News Exchange