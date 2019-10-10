SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Carbon monoxide incident, 800 block North Main Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Public assist, 400 block West Burkitt Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Chimney fire, 600 block Independent Lane, 4:35 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:40 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Chimney fire, 600 block Independent Lane, 4:35 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, 1300 block Yonkee Avenue, 5:32 a.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 8:21 a.m.

• Trauma, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 10:42 a.m.

• Medical, 50 block Reed Lane, 11:03 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block South Connor Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Football standby, 400 block West 11th Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Beckton Avenue, 7:39 p.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Lane Lane, 9:06 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Broadway Street, 10:53 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:35 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• ADMISSIONS — Tiffany Nicole Paulson, Sheridan; Lilly Paulson, Sheridan

Wednesday

• DISMISSALS — Tiffany Nicole Paulson, Sheridan; Lilly Paulson, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:37 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Second Avenue, 8:49 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 9:03 a.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 9:17 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, East Burkitt Street, 10:22 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Avenue, 11:27 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Lewis Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Idaho Avenue, 12:57 p.m.

• Fire drill, De Smet Avenue, 12:18 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:32 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Creek Drive, 1:40 p.m.

• Shots fired, North Main Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Timberline Drive, 3:20 p.m.

• Fraud, Victoria Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 4:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 p.m.

• Dog violation, Avoca Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Marion Street, 8:04 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, Mountain Home Road, Banner, 3:26 p.m.

• Structure fire, Independent Lane, 4:33 p.m.

• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Michael Demontiney, 34, Dayton, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Scott Pearce, 35, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance — plant form under three ounces, cultivating marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 0