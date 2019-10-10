SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Carbon monoxide incident, 800 block North Main Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Public assist, 400 block West Burkitt Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Chimney fire, 600 block Independent Lane, 4:35 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:40 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Chimney fire, 600 block Independent Lane, 4:35 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 1300 block Yonkee Avenue, 5:32 a.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
• Trauma, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 10:42 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Reed Lane, 11:03 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block South Connor Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Football standby, 400 block West 11th Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Beckton Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
• Trauma, 50 block Lane Lane, 9:06 p.m.
• Trauma, 700 block Broadway Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• ADMISSIONS — Tiffany Nicole Paulson, Sheridan; Lilly Paulson, Sheridan
Wednesday
• DISMISSALS — Tiffany Nicole Paulson, Sheridan; Lilly Paulson, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:37 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Second Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 9:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, East Burkitt Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Lewis Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Idaho Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Fire drill, De Smet Avenue, 12:18 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Creek Drive, 1:40 p.m.
• Shots fired, North Main Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Timberline Drive, 3:20 p.m.
• Fraud, Victoria Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 4:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Dog violation, Avoca Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Marion Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Mountain Home Road, Banner, 3:26 p.m.
• Structure fire, Independent Lane, 4:33 p.m.
• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Michael Demontiney, 34, Dayton, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Scott Pearce, 35, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance — plant form under three ounces, cultivating marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 65
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 0