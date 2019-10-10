American Legion hosts dance

SHERIDAN — The American Legion will have a dance Saturday from 7-11 p.m. Mt. Rose will perform live music.

This event is free and open to all. For more information, call 307-672-3623.

The American Legion is located at 137 N. Brooks St.

Museum to offer cemetery tours

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will offer guided tours of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Saturday as part of its autumn series. This week’s topic is the military.

In each event, local experts will explore the history of Sheridan County through those who now rest there. Certain tour themes are not suitable for children.

After Saturday’s tour, the following tour dates and subjects include:

Oct. 19 — Living history: Women of distinction in Sheridan County, $25

Oct. 26 — Murder and suicide, $15

All tours will be offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and cost $10 per person. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets at the museum, call 307-675-1150 or visit 850 Sibley Circle Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m. To purchase tickets online, visit mercantile.sheridanmuseum.org/t/tours.

For more information, call 307-675-1150.

TRVCC kicks off winter 5K series Saturday

RANCHESTER — The Valley 5k Winter Series will kick off the Monster Dash 5k at Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester Saturday at 10 a.m.

Offering Sheridan County residents the chance to revitalize their cold-weather exercise routines, the TRVCC is hosting monthly fun runs/walks for all abilities from October through March. All events are 5k (3.1 miles) and are held back and forth at the TRVCC locations in Ranchester and Dayton.

Entry to Saturday’s event costs $5 in advance, $10 on race day or two bags of Halloween candy, which will be donated to the troops. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be given for the best costume.

Bulk registration for all six races costs $25 per person. People who participate in five of the six races will be given a Valley 5k Winter Series hoodie.

For the full race schedule and more information, visit trvcc.org.

No school for SCSD2 Monday

SHERIDAN — Due to a teacher in-service training day, there will be no school for students in Sheridan County School District 2 Monday.

Classes will resume as usual on Tuesday.

For more information, call 307-674-7405.