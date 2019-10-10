LANDER — Two nurses from Sheridan Memorial Hospital were recognized during the recent Wyoming Nurses Association Nursing Summit and Convention in Lander, while yet another nurse was elected to the WNA Board to represent northeast Wyoming.

Nina Beach was selected for the Excellence in Advanced Practice Nursing Award. This award is conferred on an advanced practice nurse who has developed an innovative and unique approach to the provision of nursing in their practice setting. The APRN can be nominated for providing a positive impact to patients or peers in the work setting or for the provision of autonomous practices. This nurse will have served as a role model for other APRNs.

“I am very humbled by being chosen as the recipient of the excellence award,” Beach said. “The profession of being a nurse practitioner has been truly amazing and has been a career that has given me the flexibility to be a mother and a wife. During this chapter of my life, working in oncology again, I truly feel blessed and privileged to walk with patients and their families during their cancer journey. I am so lucky to work with Dr. Ratterman, Tommi Ritterbusch and all the Welch Cancer Center staff and to have the support of the administration of Sheridan Memorial Hospital to help grow this nurse practitioner role to be able to serve more cancer patients in northeast Wyoming.”

Dee Gilson was selected for the Excellence in the Workplace Award. This award is conferred on a registered nurse who has developed an innovative and unique approach to nursing theory and knowledge in any practice setting. The award may be given to a nurse administrator, educator or a nurse who provides direct nursing care. They will be recognized as a role model of consistent high quality nursing practices. This nurse will have created an environment of professional autonomy and control over their nursing practice.

“I feel so honored and I also feel I cannot do enough to support my colleagues and organization,” Gilson said. “I am very grateful to be able to work at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and to serve our patients and staff. As a nurse leader I cannot say enough about the high caliber of nurses and nursing leaders we have here in Sheridan and their commitment to high quality nursing care every day.”

In addition, Lacey Johnson, director of nursing, was elected to serve on the Wyoming Nurses Association Board as Northeast Region President. She will sit on the WNA statewide board 2019-2021.

“It was definitely a surprise, but I’m really looking forward to it,” Johnson said. “My goal will be to get the nurses from our northeast region involved in the legislative process so we can effect change for the betterment of our patients and hospitals.”