SHERIDAN — The Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company is coming to Sheridan for an interactive slate of events.

The New York-based dance company will perform the newest installation of its hit interactive show series “Welcome to the World of Dance” Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at Whitney Center for the Arts in Kinnison Hall. Various members of the Sheridan community will participate in the event, which is designed to provide an inclusive and meaningful dance experience for the entire audience.

The New York Times called the show “a delightful introduction…explaining what contemporary choreography is all about.”

According to Whitney Center for the Arts Concert Hall and Performing Arts Coordinator Ryan Landis, the show is unique in how the performers involve the audience.

“One of the most thrilling aspects of this performance will be the ways in which Gwirtzman’s company blurs the lines between performer and audience by engaging and including the audience the entire time,” Landis said.

At the conclusion of the performance, there will be a question-and-answer portion about the show, followed immediately by a free dance workshop. The workshop is comprised of simple, easy-to-learn folk and social dances designed to create a shared common experience among the Sheridan community regardless of age, ability or dance experience.

The Company will also be in residence in Sheridan for several days working with various communities, including elementary school children, high school students, college students and older adults.

Tickets to the Oct. 20 performance are available for purchase at the Whitney Center for the Arts box office and online at whitneyarts.org. For more information, call 307-675-0360.