SHERIDAN — The members of the Sheridan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet in the Wyoming Room the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.

The group will dedicate a display case featuring a copy of the local chapter’s Charter from Dec. 15, 1910, in addition to items donated by the families of the founding members.

The original organizer and founding regent of the Sheridan Chapter of the DAR was Anna May Loucks Garbutt.

Other members include several names of the early families in the Sheridan area, including Loucks, Coffeen, Gwinn, Hanna and Holstedt.

The regular meeting will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the library’s Inner Circle.

For more information, contact Regent Saly Romaine Umber at 817-300-8485 or Registrar Nancy Buchanan Talbott at 361-522-1503.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St. in Sheridan.