SHERIDAN — In time for the season of Halloween costumes, The Sheridan Press is hosting its community movie night at Luminous Brewhouse Saturday from 6-10 p.m.

The free family-friendly celebration will include a screening of a PG-rated movie, food and drink available for purchase from The Brinton Bistro, free popcorn from the Boy Scouts Troop 117, complimentary treats by Cheesecake Squared, prizes for costumed guests and more.

Guests in costume will be offered half off their first pint of beer from Luminous.

Seating will be first come, first served, except for a VIP seating area for Press Pass members. Luminous is located at 504 Broadway St.

For more information about the festivities, see thesheridanpress.com.