SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball defeated Rocky Mountain College in a hard-fought five set match, winning 3-2.

The Lady Generals started off by winning the first two matches 25-21, 25-20. In the first two sets, the Lady Generals were strong at the net, blocking multiple hits from Rocky Mountain and gaining the advantage.

Sophomore Darcie Kaiser said the Lady Generals should have won the match in three sets but made too many mistakes in the third and fourth sets to end the game before reaching five sets. Sheridan lost the next two sets 25-22 and 25-20. SC was on Rocky Mountain’s heels in the third set. The fourth set was a rough one for SC, falling behind by 10 points before cutting the final score to five.

Sheridan was able to pull out the fifth set 15-10. SC is 2-1 against Rocky Mountain this season. SC played the team’s JV squad, since they are a four-year school.

SC head coach Casey Quiggle said both teams have struggled with injuries and the Lady Generals had some sickness spread through the team.

Kaiser said it was a great feeling for the team to get a win heading into a tough weekend against conference opponents Laramie County Community College and Eastern Wyoming College.

Quiggle said SC was more consistent Tuesday. Even though he also believed the team could have won in three sets, the players found a way to win the game and that is always important. Quiggle said the team will have the day off Wednesday.

The season has been long and hard for the team, with some of the Lady Generals playing too many minutes with minor injuries.

Kaiser said playing five sets is hard on the team and a small break will be beneficial to prepare the team for weekend action.

The Lady Generals had more consistency with their energy, never dropping too low. This allowed them to finish the first two sets and position them to win the fifth set.

Moving forward, Kaiser said the team needs to work on finishing sets, preventing the game from stretching longer than it should, and improving their serves.

SC will be back at home Oct. 25-26 to face Central Wyoming College and Western Wyoming College.