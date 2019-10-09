SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block Connor Street, 11:38 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Beckton Avenue, 7:39 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• RMA assist, Reed Lane, 11:12 a.m.

• RMA assist, Lane Lane, 9:07 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Sunday

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 4:22 a.m.

• Trauma, 1100 block Victoria Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Medical, 2000 block Frackleton Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Bighorn Avenue, 9:13 p.m.

• Trauma, 1300 block Pioneer Street, 10:34 p.m.

Monday

• Medical, 1300 block Thomas Drive, 5:52 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:36 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 10:23 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block Falcon Ridge, 10:57 a.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 12:02 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane, 2:27

• Medical, Mill Park and West Dow Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Trauma, 1300 Pioneer Street, 7:39 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Goose Road, 12:34 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 7:41 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, 10th Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:45 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 a.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:45 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, East Brundage Lane, 11:31 a.m.

• Breach of peace, South Carrington Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 12:32 p.m.

• Animal dead, Gladstone Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.

• Dog violation, Emerson Street, 1:12 p.m.

• Dispute all others, West Loucks Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Theft cold, West 14th Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Eighth Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Accident, Park Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Animal found, Hill Pond Drive, 6:27 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Gould Street, 7 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Valley View Drive, 7:56 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Idaho Avenue, 8:17 p.m.

• Open door, Frank Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:41 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sibley Circle, 9:20 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Dog bite, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 12:30 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:21 a.m.

• Simple assault, West 13th Street, 2:39 p.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 2:29 p.m.

• Harassment, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 6:35 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Little Tongue Drive, Dayton, 7:53

• Suicide attempt, Lane Lane, 9:03 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 15, Ranchester, 10:49 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Cox Valley Road, 11:26 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jose L. Peralta, 50, Bozeman, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 1