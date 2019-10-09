SHERIDAN — Local nonprofit organizations have been awarded $17,186 in community support grants for the 2019-2020 fiscal year by the Wyoming Arts Council.

The Community Support Grant is a competitive category open to nonprofit organizations or government agencies, including tribal governments, universities or community colleges, and school districts, according to a press release from WAC. The grant supports specific projects or provides operational support within the fiscal year.

SAGE received $7,245 for operational support, Sheridan County Historical Society was granted $7,414 for operational support, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center received $648 for operational support and $879 for arts education and Wyoming Watercolor Society received $1,000 for professional development.

Across the state, WAC awarded a total of $798,797. For more information, visit wyoarts.state.wy.us/grants/grants-awarded.