BIG HORN — Registration opens at noon Thursday for The Sheridan Press’ celebration of the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming, scheduled for Dec. 10 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Brinton Museum.

The evening will center around the northern Wyoming premiere of “State of Equality,” a WyomingPBS documentary that explores how the territory passed the first law in United States history recognizing women’s right to vote and hold office on Dec. 10, 1869.

“Colorful frontier characters, a volatile mix of motives, and the caprice of history drive this story of a neglected chapter in America’s past,” promises WyomingPBS. The documentary will be simulcast with the public screening in Cheyenne, the location of the historic suffrage law.

Following the screening, a panel of Wyoming experts will discuss the past, present and future of women in the state. Guests of honor will include several of the features in The Press’ “Year of Wyoming Women,” which profiles inspiring women from across the state, and the writer behind the series, Carrie Haderlie.

Complimentary hors d’ouevres will be offered alongside a cash bar throughout the evening.

The event will be free and open to all, courtesy of Jacomien Mars. Seating will be limited, however. A selection of complimentary tickets will be available at this link on a first come, first served basis.