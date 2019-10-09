Ready to watch vintage Marty McFly and Doc Brown on Saturday?

Here’s everything you need to know about Community Movie Night with The Press.

WHERE?

We’ve moved the party inside at Luminous Brewhouse.

WHEN?

The movie night will be Saturday, Oct. 12. Doors open at 6 p.m.; “Back to the Future” will roll around 7.

DO I NEED TICKETS?

Entry is free and open to all. Seating is first come, first served — except for our VIP Press Pass section. Bring your membership card (or sign up before Saturday!).

CAN I BRING MY KIDS?

Yes, this is a family-friendly event. There will be a special seating section for those under the age of 21.

WHAT IF I GET HUNGRY? OR THIRSTY?!

Popcorn from Boy Scouts Troop 117 and sweet samples from Cheesecake Squared will be offered free of charge.

Food from The Brinton Bistro will be available for purchase, as will beer, wine and soft drinks from Luminous Brewhouse.

SHOULD I WEAR A COSTUME?

Yes, 100% you should wear a costume. You will have more fun — and get half off your first pint.

WAIT, I HAVE MORE QUESTIONS.

Email headlines@thesheridanpress.com, or call 307-672-2431.