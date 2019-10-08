SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department will host an open house in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week.

The open house will be Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue invites the community to the fire station at 151 S. Scott St. for a day full of events.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighters will offer station tours, fire engine rides and a junior firefighter combat challenge. There will also be complimentary cookies and popcorn.

While visiting, folks can learn more about the National Fire Prevention 2019 theme of “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.”