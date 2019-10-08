The Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department is teaming with the National Fire Protection Association in recognizing National Fire Prevention Week.

The NFPA has sponsored Fire Prevention Week since 1925 as a way to commemorate The Great Chicago Fire of October 1871. The Chicago Fire is one of the most well known and documented fires in the history of the United States. The Chicago Fire killed an estimated 300 people and burned more than 2,000 acres with damages estimated at $200 million.

Many people would be surprised to learn that The Great Chicago Fire wasn’t the only devastating fire of October 1871. A lesser known fire occurred in northeast Wisconsin named the Peshtigo Fire. The Peshtigo Fire destroyed 16 towns, killed an estimated 1,200 people, and burned 1.2 million acres with damages estimated at $170 million.

The 2019 Fire Prevention Week theme is, “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.” The theme works to educate everyone about the important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

Three important elements of this fire safety message are: practicing fire prevention at home, having working smoke detectors and developing and practicing a fire escape plan.

Practicing fire safety at home is the best way to prevent a fire. The three leading causes of residential fires are cooking, heating and electrical equipment. Being able to recognize hazardous conditions and correcting them will help keep your family safe.

SFR can provide your family a “Residential Fire Safety Checklist.” The checklist is a detailed list of things that may be potential fire hazards, possibly something is on the list that has been previously overlooked as being hazardous. The list allows you to review areas around your home including the interior, exterior and garage.

Working smoke detectors are essential in alerting occupants of a fire. Notification of a fire in the early stages provides occupants the time needed to escape.

Working smoke detectors reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by one-half.

Smoke detectors should be installed in every sleeping room, in a common area outside of sleeping rooms and on every level of a home.

It is recommended to check the operability of the detectors once a month and replace the batteries at a minimum of once per year. All brands of smoke detectors have a lifespan of approximately 10 years before they need to be replaced.

SFR offers non-hardwired smoke detectors, free of charge, to citizens in the community that do not have the means to purchase their own detectors. SFR employees will visit your residence and install the detectors in the proper locations. Firefighters can also assist the public with battery replacement in existing smoke detectors.

Developing and practicing a fire escape plan is an essential part of fire safety. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one or two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke detector sounds.

A home fire escape plan needs to be developed and practiced until all members of the home are comfortable in knowing how to escape every room and where to meet once everyone is outside.

Home fire escape plans should find two ways to exit every room, considering the use of all doors and windows. It is important to physically operate all doors and windows to ensure they will open properly. Establish where everyone will meet after they exit the home. Recommended meeting places might be mailboxes, light poles or a tree on the property. Never re-enter a building for people, pets or other things.

The “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape” theme of 2019 is a great reminder of the many things we can do to become safer in our homes and reduce the risk of tragic fires.

Anyone at home can be the hero, take charge and begin practicing your plan today.

SFR firefighters encourage everyone to practice these safe habits all the time.

We look forward to a Fire Prevention Week where these fire safety messages can be communicated with the citizens not only for your safety this week but for the whole year.

Larry Grooms is a firefighter with Sheridan Fire-Rescue.