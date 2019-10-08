SHERIDAN — At the start of 2019, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Sheridan Police Department met and agreed upon a memorandum of understanding between the two agencies to cover patrol in parts of Sheridan County outside the city’s jurisdiction that extends slightly beyond allowances by Wyoming statutes. Nearly 10 months later, law enforcement activity in this space is business as usual but with less hassle.

The MOU was signed by Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson and SPD Chief Rich Adriaens Jan. 22 to “improve public safety and increase efficiency and effectiveness in providing law enforcement service to all Sheridan County residents,” according to official documentation of the agreement.

“My experience working for the city of Sheridan 15 years ago was even though I worked there for seven-and-a-half years, there were some times where I wasn’t sure if I was standing in my jurisdiction,” Thompson said. “You get in some of these areas and some of these neighborhoods and you end up walking across the street and you’re outside of your jurisdiction.

“From the police department standpoint, it’s difficult. This just takes that difficulty out of it,” he said.

Thompson said the MOU strengthens law enforcement presence in Sheridan County by enabling the police department to work near that jurisdictional boundary, one which SPD officers often have to drive through to reach a call in the most efficient way.

“Without specific instruction or request from the sheriff’s (deputies) for directed patrol, they’re not regularly patrolling or sitting up in these areas that are covered in that MOU area,” SPD Lt. Travis Koltiska said.

“They’re only traveling to and from and if (a call or traffic stop) happens to be in that area, that’ll be where it’s at,” he said.

By Wyoming Statute, law enforcement officers have the same authority outside of their jurisdiction as they would inside their jurisdiction under certain conditions, including: specific requests from another law enforcement agency; if the peace officer is in fresh pursuit of a person whom the officer has probable cause to believe has committed a violation within the officer’s jurisdiction including traffic infractions or arrest warrants for criminal or traffic offenses; or the peace officer possesses reasonable cause to believe that a crime is occurring involving an immediate threat of serious bodily injury or death to any person, according to Statute 7-2-106(a)(i-iii).

“Say somebody’s doing 45 in a 30. Unless they can draw the conclusion to it being a serious risk to public safety, like a drunk driver driving in a barrow ditch, even if I’m in Douglas, I’m going to make that traffic stop just to get them stopped or bring people’s attention to this bad thing that’s going on,” Thompson said. “But most of those incidents never rose to that level (within Sheridan County), so (SPD officers) would have to call us and notify us of a traffic complaint and then, by the wording of the statute, would say, ‘Would you please help me with that?’”

Some calls presenting a jurisdictional issue are alleviated through a centralized dispatch center. Three dispatchers who are under the employment of the SPD have a specific dispatcher who responds to calls for service for the SCSO. Even with the centralized call center, often deputies are spread throughout their jurisdiction in more rural parts of the county and may not be able to respond to an emergency situation as quickly as the in-town SPD officers at the edge of their jurisdictional boundary.

This MOU allows for those officers to respond without having to seek specific permission when a timely response is critical.

“It just allows us to address safety issues,” Koltiska said.

Beyond the MOU easing the flow of traffic control and public safety on the patrol side of law enforcement, the agreement also helps in the courtroom, when cases may be dismissed because of jurisdictional issues.

“It’s kind of a loophole,” Thompson said. “You’re not necessarily in trouble or liable for acting, doing what you believe is right, but then you make that arrest and find out that you didn’t have jurisdiction to do it and you’re losing court cases because of that loophole.”

An example Thompson gave was a driver who was driving under the influence. Although the arrest was made out of a concern for public safety outside of the officer’s jurisdiction, it may be weaker or dismissed completely because that officer was working outside of his or her jurisdiction. This eliminates that issue within the boundaries established.

The MOU itself establishes a 0.5-mile perimeter around the city of Sheridan municipal boundary — which is the jurisdiction SPD officers patrol regularly — where SPD officers are limited to “reactively and proactively responding to emergency and other law enforcement calls for service, and otherwise enforcing the criminal laws of the state of Wyoming,” according to the MOU.

The MOU was signed by both agencies Jan. 22 and both Koltiska and Thompson agreed that the document is serving its purpose well so far and do not anticipate changing anything in the future, but it is a living document that could be changed if more adjustments are needed for the two agencies.