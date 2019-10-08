Antelope Butte installs conveyor lift

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — A few additions and subtractions on the slopes of Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area were recently completed in preparation of the anticipated Dec. 20 opening of the winter sports season.

September was a busy month as staff worked with many volunteers to clear trees and shrubs from the slopes, Antelope Butte Foundation Executive Director John Kirlin said in a press release.

“Grateful thanks to Rob, Tori, Aiden, Ethan, Tyler and Rachael Milne; Josh, Colleen, Addie, and Gavin Shaw; Jim and Tami Sorensen; Mark and Julie Weitz; Tony Tarver; Jim Benepe; Seth, Mandy and (9-month-old) Orrin Roseberry; Ryan White and Van Wright for your hard work and help,” Kirlin said.

The Sun Kids Conveyor Lift was also installed with funds from Wyoming Business Council, Big Horn County and private donors. Staff and volunteers helped install and acquire funds for the lift.

“Our mission is focused on youth and beginners, and this lift allows us to focus on fulfilling that mission,” Kirlin said.

Christmas Stroll registration opens

SHERIDAN — Local businesses and organizations are invited to register for the 24th annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Sheridan.

Per tradition, the beloved holiday event will take place the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Each year, the Christmas Stroll brings approximately 3,000 shoppers to Sheridan, according to the Chamber. Stroll night activities will include photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make-your-own-ornaments at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, wagon rides, in-store specials, Christmas carolers, Stroll button prizes and more.

While Sheridan’s historic downtown is the hub of the festivities, businesses throughout Sheridan County may participate by selling Stroll buttons and having a winning button number for folks to check from Stroll night through Dec. 24. This year’s Stroll buttons will be available for sale Nov. 8.

Following Stroll night, Stroll button holders can “Get Caught Shopping” locally. Volunteers will try to “catch” button wearers shopping in Stroll-participating businesses the four Saturdays immediately after the Stroll. Some lucky shoppers who get caught while wearing their buttons may receive Chamber Bucks, if they are in a participating business.

Christmas Stroll registration for businesses and organizations is open through Oct. 28.

The cost is $125 for Chamber members and $175 for non-Chamber members, plus a prize donation of $50 in value.

Each participating business will receive five Stroll buttons to sell or give away, as well as inclusion in all Christmas Stroll promotional materials and newspaper advertising.

Participants also are encouraged to take part in the Lighting & Decorating Contest with a chance to be featured by the Chamber and win media packages and Chamber Bucks.

Registration forms are available at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, located at 24 S. Main St., or on the Chamber’s website at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org. For more information, contact the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

Bighorn Summit closes doors

SHERIDAN — On Oct. 3,

Sheridan’s only climbing gym announced that it was closing its doors.

“I’m deeply sad to announce that Bighorn Summit is permanently closed,” the business posted on Facebook, along with a photo of the deconstructed climbing gym with only Tibetan prayer flags left hanging.

Bighorn Summit opened in spring 2018 by Johnny Crider and Justin Case, two Sheridan natives who wanted to share their love of rock climbing with the community.