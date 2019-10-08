SHERIDAN — Through a partnership with the Sheridan College Foundation and Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation, Ava Johannesmeyer has joined the staff of Rooted in Wyoming, a nonprofit dedicated to building and nurturing school and community gardens.

The Homer A. and Mildred Scott Foundation Internship offers Sheridan College students the opportunity to gain practical experience related to their field of study while simultaneously helping the participating nonprofit organization move their mission forward, according to a press release from Rooted in Wyoming. Sheridan College Foundation facilitates the partnership between the student intern and the nonprofit.

Johannesmeyer, a 2018 graduate of Sheridan High School, is pursuing a degree in horticulture at Sheridan College. Since beginning her internship, she has worked on several projects for the nonprofit, including the annual Hoe Down/Farm to Table fundraiser and several of the group’s garden collaboration projects, where she has contributed to the continued physical development of the gardens as well as interacted with children in an educational role.

“I am excited to learn how a horticulture degree can be applied in everyday life and to grow with a newly established organization like Rooted in Wyoming,” Johannesmeyer said.

“Through this program, I hope to expand my education, connect my studies to the real world and gain legitimate professional work experience.”

“We were excited to learn that our application for an intern was granted in May,” said Rooted in Wyoming Executive Director Bonnie Gregory. “The hours allowed through the program is a tremendous benefit to us as an extra pair of hands.”

More details about Rooted in Wyoming and volunteer opportunities can be found at the agency’s website, www.rootedinwyoming.org.