SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 12:02 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane, 2:26 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:37 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Timberline Drive, 8:28 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Grinnell Plaza, 8:41 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 9:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:31 a.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 11:03 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street. 11:13 a.m.

• Damaged property, Sixth Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Animal found, Edwards Drive, 11:16 a.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 11:47 a.m.

• Theft cold, Falcon Ridge Drive, 12:46 pm.

• Found property, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Accident with injury, East Brundage Lane and Coffeen Avenue, 2:21 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 3:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 4:16 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 5:28 p.m.

• Dispute all others, West Eighth Street, 6:14 p.m.

• Animal found, Long Drive, 7:38 pm.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 33, 8:26 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Rapid Creek Road, 10:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, Fort Road, 12:01 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Paradise Park Road and Taxi Drive, 1:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 1:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 9:53 p.m.

• Open door, Aero Loop, 11:49 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Matthew M. Frank, 34, Laramie, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 2