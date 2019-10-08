UCROSS — The Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt will run Thursday through Sunday at the Ranch at Ucross.

The annual event is hosted by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and the Wyoming’s Community Foundation to promote hunting and recreational activities for women from across the U.S.

The long weekend features friendly competition, fundraising and other activities, with an emphasis on safety, hunting ethics, and social interaction. The event also provides training on all aspects of hunting, from harvesting to processing.

Call Rebekah Smith at 307-721-7007 or 307-721-8300 for more information.