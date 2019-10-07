Conversations in History by Helen Laumann

Helen Laumann will present the Conversations in History topic of businessmen who helped build Sheridan — including William Edelmen, Henry Held, Otto Ernst, Geo Downer and others — Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the community room at The Hub on Smith. There is no charge for this event.

Book signing

Abbie Johnson Taylor will sign books in the lobby of The Hub on Smith Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. Paperback books cost $11.95 and the e-book version of her book costs $3.99.

Tongue River Canyon Hike

Taking off from trailhead with a goal to reach Sheep Creek Bridge, participants can enjoy a provided lunch and spend the afternoon helping remove graffiti off a canyon wall leading to Tongue River Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lorraine Lehman, Hole-in-the-wall Grotto member, will lead the effort and provide a historical and biological narrative on the infamous cave. Register by Thursday and the caravan departs from The Hub lobby.

Felting Little Critters

Jane Black will lead this fiber class Oct. 15 from 1-3 p.m. that anyone can do. All materials will be provided and there is no art experience necessary. The class will host a maximum of 10. Sign up by Oct. 14 for this $5 art class to be held in the art studio.