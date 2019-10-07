Lady Broncs lose to Central

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball lost to Cheyenne Central in four sets Saturday. The Lady Broncs lost the first set 25-20 and won the second set 25-20. The Lady Broncs dropped the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-13.

Johnson wins bull riding

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College rodeo traveled to Lamar, Colorado, this past weekend and Coby Johnson continued his great season in bull riding, winning the event with two 76-point rides. Johnson has taken home the buckle in the last three college rodeos.

Other members of SC rodeo that made it to the short-go on Sunday was Maddie Hall, who finished 10th in barrel racing and team ropers Chase Quam and Tanner Handy finished seventh in their event.

Eagles cross-country repeat at Wright meet

DAYTON — Tongue River High School cross-country competed in Wright this weekend, resulting in a first-place finish for the Eagles and second place for the Lady Eagles.

Wyatt Ostler finished first with Jett Walker right behind him in second. Jason Barron finished fifth and Al Spotted was sixth. Wes Beadle rounded out the Eagles team in 10th place.

Leading the Lady Eagles was Kalie Bocek in third. Chloe Wilson finished in seventh and Liz Heser finished in 10th.

Heser and Beadle both finished in the top 10 for the first time in their career head coach Tim Maze said in a message to The Press.

“We were thrilled with our kids’ performance on a tough course on a cool and windy day,” Maze said. “We challenged them to get tough and compete with the other teams, the weather and to set aside all excuses and fight to win the race. We are continuing to work and improve; we’re going to be ready for state.”

Tongue River will compete in Powell next weekend.

Lady Panthers end weekend with back-to-back wins

CLEARMONT— Arvada-Clearmont High School wrapped up the Bobcat Invite in Thermopolis by going 2-1 on Saturday.

The Lady Panthers lost to Little Snake River 2-0 by scores of 21-18, 21-19. They defeated St. Stephens 2-0 with scores on 25-13 and 25-16. In the final match of the day, the Lady Panthers defeated Ten Sleep in three sets, winning the first set 25-22 before losing in the second set 25-19.The Lady Panthers won the final set and the match 15-13.

Big Horn competes in Wright

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School cross-country took four runners to compete in the cross-country meet in Wright.

Head coach Art Orr said in a message to The Press the course conditions were windy, wet and muddy leading to a cold race with slower times but good competition. For the Lady Rams, Elizabeth Foley finished in eighth and Rowan Kelly was 22nd. For the Rams, JB Brogdon was 12th and Cameron Rift was 20th.