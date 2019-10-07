SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s soccer team won over conference opponent Northwest College 2-0 Saturday, bringing the team to 3-6-1 on the season.

Sheridan’s scores came courtesy of sophomore Bryce Taylor and freshman Rylan Mocko.

Northwest played Sheridan closely in terms of controlling the ball, and threatened the General’s goal at several points during the game. The Trapper’s ultimately attempted more shots on goal than the Generals, with 21 attempts to Sheridan’s 15.

Sheridan also found itself at a penalty disadvantage, committing 22 fouls to Northwest’s nine.

The General’s defense, however, proved to be up to the challenge and dug in for crucial stops when they found their backs against the wall.

Mocko netted Sheridan’s first score midway through the first half, following up on a shot that Northwest’s keeper deflected with a lunging save.

Late in the half, Northwest appeared to be on the verge of scoring. Sheridan keeper Marcel Wusiewicz jumped to make a difficult save that put the ball up for grabs and left him out of position. The Trappers crashed the goal and appeared to have an easy score when Sheridan midfielder Marques Scott rushed back and headed a certain goal clear of the net.

Wusiewicz — who ended the game with 12 saves — also strained to punch a tough shot over the net at the end of the first half; he came down hard after leaping for the ball and had to temporarily leave the game, but returned in the second half.

Sheridan missed on a couple of good looks early in the second half, but Taylor eventually headed a contested ball past Northwest’s keeper for the General’s second score. The Generals kept up their defense tight through the rest of the half and secured the shutout victory.

The Sheridan College men are scheduled to play their last regular season game at Gillette College Saturday.