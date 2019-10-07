SHERIDAN — Sheridan College sophomore forward Margaret Hamilton scored four goals and sophomore forward Chezney Mamalis netted a hat trick in the Lady General’s dominating 13-0 victory over conference-rival Northwest College Saturday.

The win improved the Sheridan College women’s soccer team’s record to 6-5 on the season.

The Lady Generals monopolized possession of the ball throughout the game and spent most of the contest attacking the Trappers’ defense; Sheridan fired 54 shots at Northwest College’s goal Saturday while holding their opponents to only four shots.

Hamilton scored Sheridan’s first goal 10 minutes into the game, and followed it up by converting on a penalty kick a couple minutes later. She scored her third goal of the game in the closing minutes of the first half.

The Sheridan women did not let up after securing the early lead and took a 6-0 advantage into halftime.

Northwest College couldn’t find an answer during the break and the Lady Generals scored another seven goals in the second half.

Hamilton again started the offensive by scoring on a penalty kick early in the second half.

Mamalis tallied two quick goals shortly thereafter and notched her third goal in the game’s closing minute.

Several other Lady Generals also chipped in. Freshman forward Ainsley McMahon and freshman midfielder McKayla Moss each scored two goals off the bench, and sophomore defender Elizabeth Pickett and sophomore forward Casey Wassum also notched scores.

The Lady Generals are scheduled to play their last regular season game of the season at Gillette College Saturday.