SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks lost 4-0 to the Great Falls Americans at home Saturday, dropping their record to 2-3 on the season.

The Hawks played Great Falls to a draw in the scoreless first period and managed to hold off an Americans’ power play at the start of the second. But midway through the second period, the Hawks let a goal trickle in after a scramble in front of their net. Great Falls capitalized on its next power play opportunity and took a 2-0 lead into the final period.

The Hawks had six power play opportunities Saturday — to Great Falls’ four — but could not turn them into scoring opportunities.

Sheridan was aggressive in the final period, taking 21 shots on goal and limiting Great Falls to only 10, but could not cut into the Americans’ lead. Great Falls, meanwhile, made the most of their limited scoring opportunities and tacked on two more goals to seal the game. The Hawks will host the Butte Cobras Friday and Saturday.