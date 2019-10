SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Sheridan Police Department assist, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:20 p.m.

Saturday

• Smoke investigation, 300 block Wyoming Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block East Brundage Lane, 6:22 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 11:38 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Avoca Place, 10:23 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Medical, Beckton Road, 11:58 a.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90, 7:40 p.m.

• Trauma, Dutch Creek Road, 9:31 p.m.

• Trauma, North Thurmond Street, 9:47 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 11:25 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 12:39 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:49 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 1:50 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:07 a.m.

• DUI, Custer Street, 2:22 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:04 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 8:42 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Florence Avenue, 9:02 a.m.

• Fraud, Huntington Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Accident, East Loucks Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Cat violation, Avoca Avenue, 11:24 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:34 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:51 a.m.

• Found property, South Thurmond Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Drug activity, Brooks Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 3:53 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Omarr Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Cat trap, Mydland Road, 4:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 5:32 p.m.

• Barking dog, Illinois Street, 6:26 p.m.

• Harassment, North Gould Street, 6:07 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Emerson Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Fight, Long Drive, 7:22 p.m.

• DUI, Val Vista Street, 8:24 p.m.

• Domestic, Dunnuck Street, 9:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:26 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 a.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 12:56 a.m.

• Minor in possession of alcohol, South Brooks Street, 1:31 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Burrows Street, 4:02 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 4:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 6:38 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Traffic stop, East Fifth Street, 9:24 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Connor Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 2:27 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Fourth Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Animal dead, Huntington Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Dispute all others, West Fifth Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Accident, West Loucks Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:15 p.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Dispute all others, West 14th Street, 6:23 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Colorado Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Barking dog, Illinois Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Warrant service, Val Vista Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 9:21 p.m.

• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Brundage Lane, 9:45 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, Brundage Lane, 9:58 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Bryant Street, 11:19 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:07 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Edwards Drive, 12:13 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 1:57 a.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 9:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Pheasant Draw Road, 10 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 a.m.

• Dog at large, Black Tooth Park, 10:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, Dome Drive, 10:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan Avenue, 12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Animal dead, West Fifth Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Weapons discharge, North Heights Avenue, 1:53 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Main Street, 2:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, Water Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Assist agency, Absaraka Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Loucks Street, 5:13 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:42 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 8:16 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Frackleton Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 10 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 339, Ranchester, 12:27 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Custer Street and East Fifth Street, 2:47 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Avenue, 8:16 a.m.

• Animal injured, Ulm Road, Clearmont, 8:18 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Clearmont area, 9:58 a.m.

• 911 hang-up unknown, Carl Street, Ranchester, 1:55 p.m.

• Fraud, Beaver Creek Road, 4:28 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Theft cold, Railway Street, Arvada, 5:51 p.m.

• Theft cold, Bowman Avenue, 6 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Highway 345, mile marker 15, Ranchester, 7:03 p.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 8:01 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, South Brooks Street, 1:44 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Soldier Creek Road, 6:32 a.m.

• Littering, Soldier Creek Road, 11:37 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 11:40 a.m.

• Theft cold, Industrial Lane, 11:57 a.m.

• Accident, Highway 14, Dayton, 1 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 15th Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, Parkman, 2:14 p.m.

• Intoxication, West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 9:45 p.m.

• Information, West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 10:21 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 a.m.

• Assist agency, Edwards Drive, 12:27 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Highway 14, Dayton, 1:12 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14, mile marker 61, Dayton, 2:31 p.m.

• Harassment, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:46 p.m.

• Harassment, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:59 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 332, 11:44 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Frank L. Duncan, 60, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William P. Hall, 47, Memphis, Tennessee, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elliott J. Parker, 26, Trout Creek, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Shawn S. Day, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of controlled substance — plant form under 3 ounces, failure to obey traffic device, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tyler L. Johnson, 33, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Troy M. Koops, 32, Holland, Michigan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Hayden M. Mcgregor, 28, Glendive, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

• James M. Mcnally, 42, Alvarado, Texas, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kayla B. Wollitz, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Kayla R. Crouse, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Charles E. King, 29, Lafayette, Alabama, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nolan R. Leibee, 24, Sheridan, DUI, open container, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 2