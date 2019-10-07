Next Interacting with Art set for Oct. 10

SHERIDAN — Community members have the opportunity to meet local artists and watch them at work during Expressions Art Gallery’s ongoing series, Interacting with Art.

Jan Hodson, a successful landscape oil painter whose work is found in private and corporate collections across the globe, will be the next artist to demonstrate her work Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hodson’s work is unique, as she only works with pallet knives — no paintbrushes.

This event is free and open to the public. Expressions is located at 645 Broadway St. in Sheridan.

Local author holds book signing

SHERIDAN — Local author Abbie Johnson Taylor will sell and sign copies of her new novel, “The Red Dress,” at The Hub on Smith St. Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m.

The novel connects three generations of women through a single garment. For a full synopsis of “The Red Dress,” visit www.abbiejohnsontaylor.com.

After the signing, Taylor will sing and play the piano during lunch in the Grab ‘N Go at The Hub.

The Hub is located at 211 Smith St.

Free BMI screenings available Tuesday

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is offering free Body Mass Index screenings Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program will also include education on weight management and lifestyle suggestions to achieve an optimal BMI.

The screenings will be held in the hospital cafeteria; no need to sign up in advance. SMH is located at 1401 West Fifth St.