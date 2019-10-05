SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football defeated Cheyenne South High School 56-0 in the Broncs homecoming game.

“We played really cohesively and we cleaned up a lot of the errors we needed to,” junior Kyle Meinecke said.

Sheridan used big plays and an efficient passing game to help extend the lead. Sheridan scored on its first offensive play from scrimmage thanks to an 80-yard touchdown run by Garrett Coon. Sheridan has been running the ball well all season and wants to improve in the passing game.

“Getting better in the passing game is a priority for us,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “As you can see from the first play of the game, Garrett Coon can run the ball and everybody in the state knows that. We have got to develop some other things that we can do to alleviate some of the pressure off of him and keep defenses on their toes. Jacob (Boint) did a nice job of reading the defense and sticking the ball in there where it was needed and the receivers made great catches tonight, it was good to see.”

Senior Jacob Boint was a perfect 12 for 12 through the air, gaining 160 yards and throwing for two touchdowns. Second string quarterback Zach Koltiska was two for two through the air for 17 yards.

“It was nice to come out and have a good night through the air,” Boint said. “Receivers were making plays and I had a bunch of time to find them. All around it was good offensive execution for us.”

Sheridan did not allow South to find the end zone and managed to contain the option attack.

“They thought the defense did well with everyone focusing on their assignment,” Boint said. “The option offense can be tough on you at times but I thought we did a great job of staying disciplined and continued that throughout the game.”

The Broncs defense contributed to scoring with Kyle Meinecke intercepting a pass, taking the ball to the house from 87 yards out.

“I was just reading my blocks,” Meinecke said. “My guys did a really good job of getting in front of me and blocking for me, so that is really awesome. They just set it up, it was like the yellow brick road.”

Mowry said it was an exciting play and the rest of the defense did a great job blocking for Meinecke.

The Broncs maintained their focus the entire game, even with the second string players in the game most of the second half.

“We knew on paper that we should come out and get a victory this week,” Mowry said. “Sometimes those games can be tough, you have homecoming going on and a lot of distractions. I was pleased with the way the kids came out and played. They were sharp and played with a lot of energy. They played consistent football, which I was glad to see.”

Mowry said some of the players received their first varsity minutes against South and were excited to be on the field in front of a homecoming crowd.

Sheridan scored on the first offensive possession in each half, something the team wants to accomplish every game.

Sheridan improves to 5-1 on the season and has three games remaining until the playoffs start. Boint said the Broncs want to continue to improve each week, not looking too far into the future.

“It feels like it now, but you never know until the coaches come back and watch the film on Sunday,” Mowry said on if the team improved this week. “As good as we may feel right now, there is a lot that we need to improve and that could be exposed by teams down the road.”

Mowry said the mental focus was better this compared to a week ago when Sheridan had three fumbles to open the game against Kelly Walsh. The coaches will have the players physically ready, it is up to the player to get themselves mentally ready and the Broncs accomplished that against South.

“I am really proud of how we did but I am also ready for next week,” Meinecke said.

The Broncs travel to Gillette to take on Campbell County High School Oct. 11.

South 0, Sheridan 42

CSHS 00 00 00 00 00

SHS 21 21 14 00 46

Scoring

First Quarter

SHS — Coon 80 yard rush (Coon), 11:40

SHS — Dubberly 18 yard reception from Boint (Coon), 5:16

SHS — Meinecke 87 yard interception return (Greer), 1:08

Second Quarter

SHS— Boint 37 yard rush (Greer), 9:40

SHS — Coon 1 yard reception from Boint (Greer) 5:55

SHS — Boint 19 yard rush (Greer), 0:54

Third Quarter

SHS — Aksamit 5 yard rush (Greer), 10:33

SHS — Aksamit 23 yard rush (Greer), 0:46

Statistics

RUSHING: South — Hughes 14-47, Wright 10-32, Soto 8-16, Cummings 1-10, Hansen 1-3. Total: 34-108. Sheridan — Coon 4-108, Boint 3-55, Aksamit 7-51, Cook 5-22, Z. Coon 3-21, Greer 2-9, Koltiska 1-(-3). Total: 25-250

PASSING: South — Hughes 7-10-1 Sheridan — Boint 12-12-0 160 yards, Koltiska 2-2 17 yards

RECEIVING: South — Cummings 6-75, Wright 1-26 Total: 7-101. Sheridan — Coon 1-1, Askins 2-50, Meinecke 1-30, Steel 2-30, McComb 2-10, Dubberly 2-33, Jacobs 3-21, Weatherby 1-2 Total: 14-177