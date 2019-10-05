SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Rams defeated the Pine Bluffs Hornets Friday with score of 52-2 and a running clock through the second half. The Rams sustained early success and were dominant on both sides of the ball throughout the game.

Big Horn’s dominance began early Friday once again when senior Kyler Ostler intercepted a Hornets pass on the first play of the game.

A short pass to Kyler Ostler made it first and goal, and junior Carson Bates ran it in untouched on second down outside to the corner of the end zone.

The Rams defense held the Hornets to a short possession and a punt.

Will Pelissier broke through a string of Pine Bluffs tacklers for a gain of 20 yards on the first down and then ran again for another first.

Big Horn then scored on a 10-yard pass from Quinn McCafferty to a wide-open Luke Mullinax, leading 14-0 early after the kick by freshman Cooper Garber.

“We showed up and brought the juice and got going right away,” Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “It’s a snowball effect. Once things get rolling it’s hard to stop.”

The next Hornets possession ended on another punt that put the Big Horn offense at their own 16-yard line.

Junior Luke Mullinax ran for 15 on first, and Pelissier took a pitch outside for 69 yards down the field for the third touchdown of the quarter.

The Rams scored again almost immediately with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Bates. After the kick by Garber, the Rams led 28-0.

A punt by Pine Bluffs put the Rams at the 10-yard line, and a short run and two incomplete passes left the Rams punting from their own 6-yard line.

After two incomplete passes and one batted down by McCafferty, the Hornets punted to the corner of the field. Pine Bluffs then scored their only points of the game on a safety when a high snap left McCafferty stranded and scrambling in the end zone.

Team tackles by the Rams defense left the Hornets at 4th and 14, forcing a short punt to the sidelines.

The Rams scored again on two runs by Pelissier, first a pitch and then a run outside with space made by junior Gentry Latin and senior Nolan Rader. The Rams then led 35-2.

“The line kept doing what they do and made it easier for us little guys,” Bates said.

Sophomore Jack Walker recovered the Rams kickoff after a Hornets receiver dropped the catch, making it Big Horn’s ball again at the 26-yard line.

The Rams had a 10-yard penalty made up by a McCafferty run and a pass caught by junior Ayden Phillips. Pelissier caught and ran for 52 yards, putting the Rams at second and three at the 6-yard line, and the Rams inched into the end zone with a final short run by McCafferty. The Rams then led by 40 points with just under two minutes left in the first half.

The Rams defense held the Hornets throughout the third quarter, with both teams exchanging punts and short possessions through most of the quarter.

Pelissier broke completely through on the kickoff return for an 83-yard touchdown run, making it 49-2 to start the second half.

“We just executed; our D-line played really well,” senior Cutler Bradshaw said. “Josh Thompson had a heck of a game on defense. We just executed and did what our coaches told us to do.”

Mullinax took back the Hornet’s 3-yard gain with an open tackle behind the line, and Bradshaw knocked them back for another loss of four.

Next Rams possession, a 30-yard run outside from Bates gave the Rams a first down at the 25-yard line. A pitch to Bates brought them to the 6-yard line, and a fumble on the next play by Bates was recovered by sophomore Thompson. Bates caught another quick pass and Garber kicked in a 20-yard field goal, giving the Rams a 50-point lead with 2:15 left in the third.

A Thompson tackle put the Hornets back five, but they gained back 14 on a pitch and pass.

The clock ran quickly through the fourth quarter, with no stops due to the point differential. Pine Bluffs had a long possession with a few short passes but the Rams ultimately forced a turnover on downs and ran out the clock.

“It was awesome; it was a great game. We were really excited to play Pine, there’s a little bit of a rivalry there.” Thompson said. “When you roll a team on the first couple of downs it just sets the tone for the rest of the game. It’s awesome. You gotta come out with fire in your heart if you’re gonna win the game.”

Next week the now 5-0 still undefeated Rams face the Tongue River Eagles in Big Horn for the cross-county rivalry.