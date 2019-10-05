Sheridan holds own at home

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swimming and diving team hosted two teams from Gillette and Newcastle High School Friday afternoon, beating Thunder Basin High School as a team 117 points to 62 and the Newcastle Dogies 136 to 41 points. The hosts barely lost as a team to Campbell County High School by nine points, 96 to 87.

The Lady Broncs had only one first-place finish on the day. Alicia Thoney finished first in the 1-meter diving with a score of 219.1.

Coming in second for the hosts was Jaylynn Morgan in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 50.88 seconds and Zoe Robison in the 200-meter freestyle at 2:24.27.

Libby Green finished second in the 50-meter freestyle (30.31) and the 100-meter backstroke (1:15.18); Sydney Black finished second in the 100-meter butterfly (1:33.75); and Jaylynn Morgan finished second in the 400-meter freestyle (5:13.50).

The 200-meter freestyle relay team of Isabel Cleland, Robison, Morgan and Abigail Walton finished second with a time of 2:04.14.

Sheridan girls return to the pool at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper Oct. 12.

Lady Broncs drop one to Indians

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball lost out after a longer battle against Cheyenne Central Friday in four games.

The Lady Broncs started out strong, beating the visitors 25-16. The next three sets were won handily by the Indians, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19.

Sheridan faces action on its home court Saturday when the team hosts Cheyenne East at noon.

SC soccer downs Central Wyoming

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College men’s and women’s soccer teams demolished the visiting Central Wyoming College, finishing 6-1 and 5-1, respectively.

Rylan Mocko earned a hat trick for the Generals, accounting for half of the goals earned in the game.

Liz Pickett earned two of the five goals for the Lady Broncs.

Both teams have a quick turnaround when they host Northwest College Saturday. The women start the day off at Sheridan College at 1 p.m. and the men follow at 3:30 p.m.

TR Lady Eagles fall to Moorcroft

DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball hosted Moorcroft and lost to the visitors in five, 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-8.

A tough fight found the Lady Eagles winning the first two games, losing the third by a small margin and the fourth by an even tighter margin.

The fifth game finished only losing by 7 points.

TR girls will return to the court in Wright 4 p.m. Oct. 11.

AC girls stand 0-2 in pool play

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball went 0-2 in pool play during day one of the two-day tournament in Thermopolis Friday. The final game for the team finished after deadline Friday night.

In the first match of the day, AC faced Greybull, losing 21-18 and 21-11.

The second match found the team in a similar struggle, losing to Meeteetse 21-7 and 21-11.

AC girls will return to the court Saturday for more tournament action on the road.