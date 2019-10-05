SHERIDAN — Sheridan high School girls tennis won the 2019 state title in Gillette Sept. 28, with four of the five teams competing for a title on the final day of competition.

“It was awesome,” junior Ella Laird said. “All of the girls worked really hard. We definitely earned it… Some of these girls have not even been playing tennis for three years and practice have been two and a half hours long. We saw all the hard work pay off, I am very proud of everyone.”

Laird was the only Lady Bronc to walk away with an individual state title, winning the No. 2 singles bracket and defeating the player she lost to in the regional tournament. Head Coach Bob Faurot said Laird was determined the whole week and adjusted the best on Saturday when the championships were moved indoors because of weather. The indoor surface does not bounce as well, changing the way the ball and game is played.

“It was one of the best experiences I ever had,” Laird said. “My hard work paid off and it showed. I will never forget that moment.”

Laird defeated Lily Putnam from Kelly Walsh High School, a player that is Laird is friends with off the court. For the past few summers, Laird has attended a tennis camp that is hosted in Casper. The camp lasts a week and Laird stays with her grandparents. Laird said all of the players from the Casper schools are in attendance, allowing her to build friendships with players outside of her team.

Also competing for a state title was Aspen Malkuch and Sydni Bilyeu, the duo placed second in the No. 2 doubles bracket. The team from Cody the duo lost to was the only duo to beat the girls all season, once during the regular season and again in the championship. Malkuch and Bilyeu defeated the Cody duo in the regional tournament.

Julia Kutz won the consolation championship for No. 1 singles, defeating the same girl twice in the tournament. Faurot said the second match was a match of consistency, with the ball being hit between the players for long periods of time. It might be boring for a casual fan to watch but both players displayed amazing consistency and Kutz was able to win the match.

In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Steph Gonda and Tori Pearce placed fourth. The duo played late into the night Friday with their match not getting over until 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Faurot said the indoor surface affected the team and believes if the match was played outside the results would have been different.

The No. 3 doubles team of Samantha Dillon and Laurin Jensen were one game short of the consolation championship but earned two points for the team score. Faurot said those two points made the difference between a second place finish and winning the championship. In the state tournament, every point counts and helps a team move closer to their goal. This was the first No. 3 doubles team to score points for a few years and Faurot was happy with the team’s performance at state.

Everyone played well in the first two days of competition, Faurot said.

Laird said the team first saw the title potential during the regular season when they defeated Kelly Walsh in a dual and played well against Cheyenne Central before the matches were rained out.

The Lady Broncs entered the tournament as a dark horse team to win the state title. Laird said the underdog mentality of the Lady Broncs kept the team humble and hungry, ready to prove they are a top team in the state. The Lady Broncs saw their title hopes inch toward reality after the first day of competition, with four of the five brackets featuring the Lady Broncs in the semifinals and with the No. 3 doubles team still in contention for third place, the team knew they had a shot.

“We thought we were going to get top three like we did at regionals,” Laird said. “We thought go big or go home. We have never won a state title and we need to just go for it.”

This is the Lady Broncs first state tennis title in more than a decade. The team will have their year added to the banner and will hang in the SHS gym, something Laird is excited to see. She said she will remember the bus ride home, arriving in Sheridan with a police escort and 50 cars in tow, helping the team celebrate the title.

The Lady Broncs graduate two seniors, Malkuch and Gonda, leaving the team with a strong group to start with next season. Faurot said the team will still need to work hard next year if they hope to see similar success.