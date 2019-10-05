DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles lost to the Southeast Cyclones in the team’s homecoming game Friday night, ending their playoff chances for the year. Southeast beat the Eagles 23-7.

The Eagles have struggled with injuries among the seniors, and head coach Steven Hanson said a number of players seemed to be giving up after last week’s loss to Pine Bluffs.

Hanson said the team played well in many aspects of the game at different times, but struggled to pull them together at the same time.

Senior Kyle Breen and Sophomore Eli Cummins agreed the team struggled with small mistakes and mental errors things but played better in the second half and especially on the last drive.

“Tonight we saw glimpses of quite literally everything working, but they were just glimpses,” Hansen said.

Hanson singled out Tony Perfetti, who kicked for the team this week and led the team in carries and rushing yards and tackles.

“And tough sledding, we don’t give him easy runs,” Hanson said. “He’s gonna get banged every time he runs the ball.”

He also praised senior left guard Gabe Veilleux who faced a tough opponent throughout the night and Cade Reish for playing a good game at outside linebacker after moving from his usual spot at free safety.

“They were the three that wanted to win the most was what I saw,” Hanson said. “After the game they were also the three that were most disappointed in the loss.”

The Cyclones took an early 13-0 lead in the first quarter, with two touchdowns on short runs. An Eagles drive near the end of the quarter ended with a quick pass to Cummins, who came down at the 1-yard line.

A quick Southeast possession ended with a punt from their own 10-yard line, and the Eagles took over again at the 37. A pitch to Breen made it an Eagles first down at the 15-yard line, and senior quarterback Braden McCafferty ran wide left, breaking through the first tackler only to be brought down at the 1-yard line once again. But the Eagles set up wide left and pitched right to Breen, who ran uncontested into the end zone for the only Eagles score of the game, closing the gap to 13-7 to end the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Cyclones led a steady drive of short inside runs downfield and scored off a 38-yard field goal, bringing the score to 16-7.

Despite time spent near the end zone, both teams went scoreless through the third quarter, exchanging punts.

The Eagles took over at their own 20-yard line at the start of the fourth quarter, and McCafferty was brought down far behind the line on second down and fumbled, but the Eagles recovered the ball. A third-down pass attempt was knocked down at the line of scrimmage, and the Eagles punted short on fourth, with Southeast defenders getting hands on the kick.

Southeast’s Ryan Clapper then broke through on a wide-open pitch on second down and ran 26 yards downfield for the final touchdown of the game. After the kick, Southeast led 23-7.

The next drive by Tongue River ended with McCafferty chased down far behind the line. McCafferty fumbled and the Cyclones recovered, taking over at the Tongue River 26-yard line.

McCafferty knocked down a deep pass attempt on the Cyclones first down, and sophomore Jacob Knobloch sacked the Cyclones quarterback on third down, forcing a field goal attempt that fell wide.

A 12-yard run by junior Tony Perfetti and passes to Cummins and senior Cade Reish brought the Eagles to first-and-goal, but a run by McCafferty was stopped at the 1-yard line once again, and the Cyclones took over on downs. The teams had another quick drive each, with McCafferty repeatedly forced to run outside to the sidelines.

Next week, the Eagles face the Big Horn Rams in the cross-county Thunder Bowl Oct. 11.