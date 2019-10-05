SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball lost to Northwest College 3-1, dropping the Lady Generals to 8-19 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.

The Lady Generals fought hard all night, but inconsistent play by the team was the ultimate downfall.

“I believe in the girls, I think we have a great team,” head coach Casey Quiggle said. “I think we are physically capable of competing with any team and we have shown that throughout the season. We have hit this losing streak and it has been rough.”

The Lady Generals will string together runs of two or three points, Quiggle said it is the lulls the team experiences, allowing an opponent to gain five or six points, leading to the Lady Generals falling behind. The Lady Generals have to fight their way back into games playing from behind.

Quiggle said the team has the consistency to win a set and needs to keep the consistency for an entire match.

SC started the first set by playing well, having a 15-10 advantage over Northwest. One of the lulls came along for the Lady Generals and errors led to losing the first set 25-21.

Sophomore Darci Kaiser said the Lady Generals had too many errors and need to play more consistent moving forward.

Quiggle said losing the first set is always hard because it puts the team behind early and takes momentum away for the team. It forces teams to play four or five sets.

“It hurt us a lot,” Kaiser said about losing the first set. “I think we needed to forget about it, start over and say ‘this is our first set, we need to win the next three.’ We need to forget about the mistakes and forget about the set we lost.”

SC lost the second set 25-23, challenging Northwest the entire way. The Lady Generals prevented the sweep by winning the third set 25-21.

“It is encouraging but it shows that if you are able to win one set, you can win a match,” Quiggle said. “It shows that you can beat that team.”

The Lady Generals were unable to string together enough runs in the fourth set, losing 25-19.

In the second and third set, the Lady Generals had great hustle plays with players diving to save balls, leading to points for the team. Kaiser saved a ball from right under the net and managed to hit the ball over the net, gaining a point for the Lady Generals. Kaiser said she was just trying to keep the ball in the air, a mentality the Lady Generals need to have throughout the game. Quiggle said the hustle plays need to turn into hustle matches, with the same energy and desire to save the ball present during the entire match, not just a few plays.

“Once we have energy on our side it gets our opponent down,” Kaiser said. “I think keeping that energy up is super important because if we are out working and have more energy than the other team then we are going to win more games.”

Quiggle said the team performs well and has great energy during practices. The old saying is “a team plays how they practice” but Quiggle does not see the same energy the team has in practice transfer to games.

Kaiser said the team has focused on intensity and communication in practice and needs to focus more on remaining consistent and moving past mistakes.

The Lady Generals will have Friday and Saturday off to help the team recover. The Lady Generals face Rocky Mountain College Oct. 8.