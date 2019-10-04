SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:29 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:34

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:34 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:01

• RMA assist, 100 block North Thurmond Street, 9:50 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block West 13th Street, 11:25 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 7:40 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Noise complaint, South Brooks Street, 4:50 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 6:22 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 6:56 a.m.

• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 7:32 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:02 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 10:33 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 10:42 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 11:26 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 12 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Airport Road, 1:23 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:38 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Animal incident, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 2:07 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 3:46 p.m.

• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 4:09 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Canfield Street, 5:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, 11th Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 7:33 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 6:41 p.m.

• Runaway, Mydland Road, 7:50 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 7:51 p.m.

• Threat, South Main Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 8:53 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Drugs/possession, South Second Street, Big Horn, 7:19 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Domestic, Mountain Home Road, Banner, 3:41 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 7:41 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street and West Eighth Street, 9:15 p.m.

• Death investigation, Dutch Creek Road, Clearmont, 9:29 p.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 339, Ranchester, 11:19 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Brandon L. Hanni, 36, Story, failure to appear on warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Bobbie M. Porch, 28, Wanblee, South Dakota, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 2