SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:29 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:34
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:34 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:01
• RMA assist, 100 block North Thurmond Street, 9:50 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block West 13th Street, 11:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 7:40 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Noise complaint, South Brooks Street, 4:50 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 6:22 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 6:56 a.m.
• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 7:32 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:02 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 10:33 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 10:42 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 11:26 a.m.
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Airport Road, 1:23 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Animal incident, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 2:07 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 3:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 4:09 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Canfield Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, 11th Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 7:33 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 6:41 p.m.
• Runaway, Mydland Road, 7:50 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Threat, South Main Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 8:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Drugs/possession, South Second Street, Big Horn, 7:19 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Domestic, Mountain Home Road, Banner, 3:41 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 27, 7:41 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street and West Eighth Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Death investigation, Dutch Creek Road, Clearmont, 9:29 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 339, Ranchester, 11:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Brandon L. Hanni, 36, Story, failure to appear on warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Bobbie M. Porch, 28, Wanblee, South Dakota, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 69
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 2