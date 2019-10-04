Black Tooth celebrates Oktoberfest

SHERIDAN — Black Tooth Brewing Company is hosting its annual day-long Oktoberfest party Saturday The doors open at noon; live music begins at 2 p.m.

The event includes limited-edition Oktoberfest glassware available for purchase, in addition to authentic Bavarian music, food and beer specials. Costumes are encouraged. The festivities will continue until 11 p.m.

Black Tooth is located at 312 Broadway St.

Museum guides cemetery tours

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will offer guided tours of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery on “The Red Light District” on Saturday as part of its autumn series. In each event, local experts explore the history of Sheridan County through those who now rest there. Certain tour themes are not suitable for children.

After the Oct. 5 tour, the following tour dates and subjects include:

Oct. 12 – Military, $10

Oct. 19 – Living history: Women of distinction in Sheridan County, $25

Oct. 26 – Murder and suicide, $15

All tours will be offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and cost $10 per person. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets at the museum, call 307-675-1150 or visit 850 Sibley Circle Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m. To purchase tickets online, visit mercantile.sheridanmuseum.org/t/tours.

For more information, call 307-675-1150.