SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will offer a screening and panel discussion of “Hearts of Glass,” a new award-winning documentary Tuesday from 6-9 p.m.

Created by JenTen Productions, “Hearts of Glass” is an intimate portrait of a Wyoming social venture at the intersection of disability rights and sustainable, local food production. The documentary follows the tumultuous first 15 months of operation of Vertical Harvest of Jackson Hole, a social impact business with a dual mission: grow produce year-round in a challenging mountain environment and provide meaningful employment for people with disabilities.

After the film screening, a panel discussion will follow with the director of the film, two Vertical Harvest employees and a local expert, all moderated by Wyoming Public Media’s Catherine Wheeler.

This event is free and open to the public; it is part of a seven-stop screening and discussion tour across the state supported in part by a grant from ThinkWY|Wyoming Humanities. The event will take place at Kinnison Hall, Whitney Center for the Arts, 1 Whitney Way, at Sheridan College.