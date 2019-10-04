UCROSS — The Ucross Foundation Art Gallery will launch its newest exhibition, “Metamorphoses: An Act of Poetic Imagination,” with a public reception Friday from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibition features work by Martirene Alcántara, an acclaimed Mexican-born abstract visual artist, stage designer and photographer who specializes in architecture. Alcántara, who is an artist-in-residence at Ucross, will give an artist talk at the reception, which is free and open to all.

“Metamorphoses” includes 40 photographs of abstract elements from Alcántara’s travels around the world, including Wyoming. The works encourage the viewer’s imagination by evoking other artistic disciplines including poetry and painting. Prior to traveling to the Ucross Art Gallery, the exhibition was most recently shown in Austria, in the cities of Salzburg and Vienna.

“It is an honor to present Martirene’s exquisite work in the Ucross Art Gallery,” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. “The confluence of creative disciplines that can be experienced in her art reflects the multidisciplinary nature of Ucross itself, as well as our deepening efforts to support artists working in multiple disciplines within the Latin community.”

The exhibition will be on view at the Ucross Art Gallery from Oct. 11 through Dec. 6. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. The gallery is located in the historic Big Red Barn, located at 30 Big Red Lane in Clearmont.