SHERIDAN — The injury bug hit Tongue River High School football hard last weekend in its loss to Pine Bluffs High School, with five players being added to the injury list for the Eagles.

Combined with two other injuries earlier in the season, one prior to the first game against Moorcroft and one sustained against Upton-Sundance, the Eagles have seven players that will be inactive this week, leaving the Eagles with 21 players available for use. Head coach Steven Hanson said the team is focusing on one day at a time and preparing for Southeast High School.

Despite the injuries, Hanson said Southeast will receive the Eagles best shot Friday night and no matter the situation, Tongue River still has a football game to play.

Against Southeast, the Eagles will need to eliminate first half turnovers, Hanson said. So far this year he estimates the Eagles have turned the ball over a dozen times in the first half. This puts the team in an early hole, one that is hard to climb out of. Last week against Pine Bluffs, the Eagles had three first half turnovers; two led to early scores for Pine Bluffs, creating the early deficit the Eagles want to avoid.

Tongue River is able to create its own turnovers on defense to help balance out the margin some, but they do not always lead to points for the Eagles. Senior safety Cade Reish was able to return an interception last week to help narrow the margin.

Hanson said most of the turnovers for the Eagles are fumbles on the quarterback and running back exchange, an area that requires more focus and better execution from the players, Hanson said.

So far this season the Eagles have tried to force big plays on offense and change the way they operated, Hanson said, being less about ball control and more about finding ways to create the big play.

Hanson said he forced the issue a few times with his play calling, sometimes leaving the team in a bad situation.

With the recent injuries to some two-way players for the Eagles, Hanson said he looks to return to a ball control offense. If the Eagles need to use all three plays to earn a first down, they will.

Hanson said drives that last eight minutes long will help the Eagles this week. His plan is to keep the game low scoring and keep Southeast within striking distance in the fourth quarter. This will give Tongue River the best chance to take down the third ranked team in the conference, fifth in the state, and earn a conference victory, moving the team closer to the playoffs.

Southeast has two players Hanson plans to keep an eye on during the game, Brant Fullmer and Cord Herring. Both players are the main playmakers for Southeast, who is coming off of a 26-24 victory over Lusk.

Hanson said the team might be smaller on the line compared to other teams in the state but are scrappy and will be physical.

This is Tongue River’s homecoming game, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Tongue River High School.