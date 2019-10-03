SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball had its first home conference game of the season, taking on Casper College. The Lady Generals lost 3-1 after an inconsistent defensive performance.

Throughout the match, a lot of Casper’s kills landed in front of the Lady Generals. SC head coach Casey Quiggle said defense had been a strong point for the Lady Generals this season and did not look mentally prepared for the game on the defensive side of the ball.

“That is more of a defensive mindset of just wanting to get the ball up,” Quiggle said about ball landing in front of the Lady Generals. “Tonight, we struggled on defense… It is not necessarily something we need to work on physically, mentally we need to come ready. I do not know if we were mentally ready tonight.”

Sophomore Sage Jones said the team needs to work harder and have more effort on the defensive side of the ball, playing with more energy.

This was the first time the Lady Generals were home since Sept. 7, nearly a month ago. The team has been on the road every week since then and was ready to be back at home.

“It is so nice to be back at home,” Jones said. “The Golden Dome, there is something about it. We were pretty excited that we did not have to spend multiple hours on a bus this week.”

The Lady Generals started the first set with an 8-2 lead, controlling the game. Casper tied the score at 10 and briefly held the lead. The Lady Generals had a 20-18 advantage heading into the final stretch, but Casper closed the set out with a 7-2 run, winning 25-22.

Casper controlled the second set, maintaining a small margin over the Lady Generals the entire match. Quiggle said the team made too many mistakes throughout the match, preventing the team from building runs to win sets. SC lost the second set 25-19. The only set victory came in the third, one the Lady Generals mostly dominated. The Lady Generals started 12-5 and eventually had a 22-15 advantage.

“We controlled our side of the net and took care of our details,” Jones said. “We made sure we were doing the right things on our side of the net.”

Casper pressured the Generals, closing the distance down the stretch before a service error gave the Lady Generals the set, winning 25-22. Casper’s rally moved the momentum back into their favor. Quiggle said he switched the lineup in the third set, subbing fresh legs into the game. The same lineup was used in the fourth set and was effective early on.

Quiggle said the Lady Generals started well in the set, competing with Casper. Untimely errors and poor defense prevented the Lady Generals from setting up an offense, allowing for Casper to cruise to an easy 25-16 set and match win.

When the Lady Generals were playing well, they had good passing, flipping the side of the court the ball was on to set up the attack.

“When our pass is on we run such a great offense with our setter,” Jones said. “Our setters are smart about seeing the opponent’s blockers and pushing the ball the other way so the hitter only goes up against one blocker.”

Quiggle said the team needs to have a short memory and be ready to play another match. Sophomore Cayl Boman should be back from a sprained ankle injury, Quiggle said. On Monday the team found out they will be without their starting setter Breshawna Kelly for the rest of the season. Kelly injured her knee Sept. 7 during the last home game for the Lady Generals.

The Lady Generals will face Northwestern College Thursday at 7 p.m.