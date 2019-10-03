SHERIDAN — The undefeated Big Horn Rams, now 4-0, will face the Pine Bluffs Hornets at home Friday.

The Hornets are the last team to have beaten the defending 1A champions Big Horn, although Big Horn beat the Hornets 68-13 in last year’s playoff matchup on their way to the state championship title.

Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin knows the coaches and said they’re a good solid team that always plays well against Big Horn. McLaughlin said they’ve had a few struggles so far this year, but that the Rams will still have to take them seriously.

“They’re a team that we’re gonna want to be pumped up for and ready to play,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said the Hornets’ quarterback, Colby Lamb, throws the ball well and that they run pretty good concepts offensively.

McLaughlin was pleased with how the Rams’ shuffled offensive line performed last week, praising sophomores Josh Thompson and Ethan Weiss for filling in and doing well.

“I thought the guys that stepped in did well. Josh Thompson did a good job at center, Ethan Weiss came up big as a starter for us,” McLaughlin said. “They stepped up big for us.”

With the changes solidified, McLaughlin feels the line will be much more comfortable together as the sophomores become accustomed to the schemes.

McLaughlin said the team’s preparation during practice has improved this week and they have been preparing for a challenging Hornet’s defense, particularly in running the ball.

“They’ve always been pretty good about stopping the run,” McLaughlin said. “Establishing the run early for us will be a pretty big part of it.”

Last week, Pine Bluffs beat the Tongue River Eagles 16-13 in Dayton.

The Big Horn Rams defeated the Upton-Sundance Patriots 27-0 in Upton to become the final undefeated team in 1A.

Kickoff for the game will be at 1 p.m. Friday.

“Hopefully we can get some people to come watch us,” McLaughlin said. “In the past sometimes it’s been pretty hard for people to get out there for the 1 p.m. kickoff.”