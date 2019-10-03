SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:46 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:43 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:48 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Vehicle accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 19, 6:56 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 3:32 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 11:48 a.m.

• Trauma, Gladstone Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Trauma, Summit Drive, 3:21 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 3:50 p.m.

• Medical, Edwards Drive, 6:03 p.m.

• Standby, West 11th Street, 5:54 p.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 9:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Sunday

• ADMISSIONS — Geraldean Grobblelaar, Sheridan; Quwin Grobbelaar, Sheridan

Monday

• ADMISSIONS — Lauren Ashley Martinez, Dayton; Marie Lennon Martinez, Dayton

Tuesday

• DISMISSALS — Geraldean Grobblelaar, Sheridan; Quwin Grobbelaar, Sheridan; Lauren Ashley Martinez, Dayton; Marie Lennon Martinez, Dayton

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Avenue, 8:45 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 8:56 a.m.

• Theft cold, East College Avenue, 8:58 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, 10th Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, North Main Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Circle, 10:44 a.m.

• Dog at large, Crescent Drive, 11:28 a.m.

• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 11:37 a.m.

• Fire drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Whitney Way, 12:57 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Broadway Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:50 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 1:53 p.m.

• Animal found, Summit Drive, 2:12 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Big Horn Avenue, 2:51 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Fifth Avenue, 1:58 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:54 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 4:21 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Swan Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Animal found, Willow Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 p.m.

• Hit and run, Main Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 8:11 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 18, 6:55 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 18, 7:08 a.m.

• Animal dead, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 17, 7:19 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fourth Avenue and Bridge Street, Dayton, 10:51 a.m.

• Theft cold, Woodland Park Road, 3:11 p.m.

• DUI, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 3:50 p.m.

• Domestic, Holmes Avenue, 7:43 p.m.

• Civil, Yonkee Avenue, 11:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, Parkman, 11:14 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Robert D. Babb, 46, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Matthew G. Culver, 32, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Deborah J. Hawes, 28, Livingston, Montana, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Cody V. Lind, 36, Laramie, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Levi D. Rockafellow, 34, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication and befouling, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremiah J. Smith, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• William S. Thomas, 56, Casper, failure to appear on warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 3