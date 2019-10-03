Free seats available for scenic flights

SHERIDAN — This weekend, Fly Sheridan invites the community to enjoy the Bighorn Mountains from the air, free of charge.

The air service provider still has a selection of seats available on several free scenic flights from Oct. 4-6.

These 20-minute flights are open to all members of the public, from new to frequent flyers.

Find more information and register online at www.flysheridan.com/scenic.

Kearney Hall to host potluck, old-time dance

SHERIDAN — Kearney Community Hall is hosting a potluck and old-time dance Saturday from 6-9 p.m.

The evening will include music by Bob Bovee, Mark Paninos and friends. The calling will be done by Pop Wagner. Beginners and children are welcome. No dance experience or partner is necessary.

This event is free and open to the public; donations are accepted to cover costs and go toward renovations. For more information, call 307-461-7635.

The Kearney Community Hall is located at 4444 U.S. Highway 87 in Banner.

WYO Film Festival begins Friday

The second annual Sheridan WYO Film Festival is set for Oct. 4-6.

The festival is committed to the celebration of independent film in all its forms and bringing it to wider audiences. A curation of shorts, documentaries and feature films will be screened at Whitney Center for the Arts and the WYO Theater throughout the weekend. Filmmakers will be present at many of the events.

To learn more and purchase VIP or individual tickets, visit sheridanwyofilmfest.org.