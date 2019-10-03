GILLETTE — With a $5,000 donation to Climb Wyoming, the Powder River Energy Foundation has now surpassed $1 million in donations to northeast Wyoming communities since it was established in 2007.

Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement.

The grant will help create brighter futures for struggling single mothers and their families in Gillette by funding comprehensive training sessions, according to a press release from the organization.

The program includes job training and placement in high-demand careers, individual and group therapy and life skills instruction including personal financial management and parenting skills.

The Powder River Energy Foundation focuses its giving to charitable organizations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties.