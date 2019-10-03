SHERIDAN — The WyoPoets 2020 Eugene V. Shea National Poetry Contest is open for submissions through the postmark deadline of Dec. 31.

This annual contest is named in honor of Eugene V. Shea of Hanna, Wyoming. Shea was a long-time member and past president of WyoPoets, a nonprofit organization that operates as the Wyoming branch of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies. He also chaired the national contest for eight years, represented WyoPoets at numerous meetings of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies and served as a juror for poetry contests in other states. A prolific writer, Shea wrote more than 1,300 poems and published eight volumes of poetry.

First place prize in the Eugene V. Shea National Poetry Contest is $100, second place is $50 and third place is $30. Submissions must be unpublished poems in English, single-spaced with a maximum length of one page, written in 12-point Times New Roman. Entry fee is $1 per poem entered with a maximum of 20 poems.

For guidelines and instructions on how to enter the contest, visit wyopoets.org. Questions may be directed to Nicholas Trandahl, contest chair, at nrtrandahl@gmail.com.