SHERIDAN — As of Sept. 27, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling a series of lung injury cases associated with e-cigarette use a “multi-state outbreak.”

More than 800 cases have been reported in 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands; between one and nine cases have been reported in Wyoming.

Twelve deaths from lung injuries related to e-cigarette use were confirmed in 10 states: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri and Oregon.

Recent findings indicated products containing THC may play a role in the lung disease outbreak. Most patients reported using e-cigarette products containing THC, according to the CDC.

The CDC said the suspected cause is chemical exposure, though no one product or substance is linked to all cases and the specific chemical causing lung injuries is unknown.

More than two-thirds of the patients are male, 16% are younger than 18 years old and two-thirds are between 18 and 34 years old.

Patients in the outbreak have reported symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever and abdominal pain.

The CDC encourages people who have recently used an e-cigarette product and are experiencing the symptoms associated with lung injury to contact a health care provider.

State public health officials are encouraged to notify the CDC about possible lung-injury cases associated with vaping through eocevent101.cdc.gov.